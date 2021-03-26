Bilawal discusses political situation with Fazl

close
Fri Mar 26, 2021
Asim Yasin
March 26, 2021

Asim Yasin
March 26, 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) President Maulana Fazlur Rehman held a telephonic conversation on Thursday and discussed the political situation of the country. It is to be mentioned that Maulana Fazlur Rehman has intensified efforts to sort out differences among the parties in the PDM as on Wednesday he made contacts with former president Asif Ali Zardari and former PM Nawaz Sharif.

