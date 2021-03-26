Covid-19 claims four more lives, infects 247 others

Covid-19 claimed four lives in Sindh during last 24 hours, raising the death toll to 4,486 in the province while 280 patients were under treatment at different hospitals, of which condition of 251 patients was stated to be critical while 40 were on life support.

In addition to four more deaths overnight in the province, 247 new cases emerged when 8,506 tests were conducted, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said his daily COVID-19 situation report on Thursday. He added with that four more deaths, toll reached to 4,486 that constituted 1.7 percent fatality rate.

Murad Ali Shah said that 8,506 samples were tested which detected 247 cases that constituted 2.9 percent current detection rate and added that so far 3,242,050 tests have been conducted against which 264,061 cases were diagnosed, of them 96.7 percent or 255,399 patients have recovered, including 152 overnight.

The CM said that currently 4,176 patients were under treatment, of them 3,888 were in home isolation, 8 at isolation centers and 280 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 251 patients was stated to be critical, including 40 shifted to ventilators.

According to him, out of 247 new cases, 120 have been detected from Karachi, including 51 from East, 38 South, Central and Malir 10 each, 9 West and 2 Korangi. Hyderabad has 31, Ghotki 18, Matiari 14, Kashmore 12, Dadu 11, Tando Allahyar 10, Nausheroferoze and Umerkot 6 each, Badin 3, Larkana 2, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Sukkur and Sanghar 1 each. The chief minister urged people of the province to follow Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs).