104 more test positive for COVID-19

FAISALABAD: Around 104 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad during the last 24 hours.

According to health department spokesperson, 1,059 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the period.

He said 573 corona patients lost their lives in the district since the outbreak of pandemic.

The total number of active cases in Faisalabad reached 1,723, while 9,196 patients recovered from the disease.

He said 550 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital and 85 at the DHQ Hospital for Covid-19 patients.

Currently, 131 patients including 53 confirmed ones were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, while 32 including 9 confirmed were admitted to DHQ Hospital.

‘PTI committed to uplift’: NA Standing Committee for Finance and Economic Affairs Chairman Faizullah Kamoka has said the spirit and unity of March 23, 1940 was unprecedented and now is the time to demonstrate that spirit to put the country on the road to progress and prosperity.

Talking to the agency, he said that March 23, 1940 was a historic day as Pakistan Resolution was passed and the Muslims of the Subcontinent set the agenda of a separate homeland for themselves.

He said that the resolution set a direction for creation of Pakistan and ultimately the goal was achieved with an organised struggle under the dynamic leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah. He said that our youth had played a vital role in the struggle for Pakistan and now they would have to play a role for progress of the country. Faizullah said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, was trying its best to set the country on the path envisioned by Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Iqbal. He said that the government was bringing reforms with a focus on safeguarding Pakistan’s resources and their redistribution from the rich to the disadvantaged classes.

Pakistan Day function: The Gardener’s Club in collaboration with Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) Faisalabad will celebrate the Pakistan Day at Bagh-e-Jinnah here on March 23 (Tuesday).

A spokesman for the club said that Pakistan Day celebrations would commence at 3:30pm and the gardeners would display varieties of flowers and ornamental plants to mark the day.

Only registered persons would be allowed to participate in the day celebrations due to the third wave of coronavirus under way currently in the country.

Biker dies IN road ACCIDENT: A motorcyclist died while pillion rider sustained serious injuries in a road accident here on Sunday.

According to police, the incident took place near Baghan stop at Narrwala Road when a van hit a motorcycle. As a result, Sakhawat, son of Nazeer, died on the spot, while Babar sustained serious injuries. Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to Allied Hospital. Later, the police handed over the body to family after completing necessary formalities.