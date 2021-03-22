close
Mon Mar 22, 2021
PTI ministers test negative for corona

National

 
March 22, 2021

ISLAMABAD: PTI ministers Fawad Chaudhry, Shibli Faraz, and Mahmood Khan have tested negative for COVID-19, Geo News reported Sunday.

The ministers had to undergo a test after PM Imran Khan tested positive for the virus a day ago. Subsequently, all people who had had close contact with the premier are getting themselves tested.

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry tweeted that his coronavirus test was conducted as per the proposed procedure, and once again, the result turned out to be negative. He also prayed to God to keep everyone safe from the virus.

On the other hand, Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtun-khwa Mahmood Khan also tested negative for the virus. It may be recalled that Mahmood Khan had accompanied the prime minister at a function at Malakand University on Friday.

