Mon Mar 22, 2021
Pak Army bags gold medal in International Adventure Competition

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army team claimed gold medal in International Adventure Competition that concluded in Nepal Sunday. According to a statement issued by ISPR, the four-day competition was aimed at testing physical endurance and mental agility of participants and included cross country running, cycling and rafting. Pakistan Army participated in the event for the first time. A total of 20 teams participated in the event. In international category, Pakistan Army team bagged a gold medal.

