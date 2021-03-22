PDM falls victim to chaos: Buzdar

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)which was conspiring to create anarchy in the country, has itself become a victim of chaos.

In a statement here on Sunday, the chief minister said the PDM members had been fallen apart on resignations issues and not able to face the people. He added Pakistan Democratic Movement was a gang of selfish people and they had no agenda.

The chief minister said these elements were gang of cabal, adding that truth always prevails and humiliation was the fate of liars. He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) only believed in public service and had served the people without any discrimination for the last two and a half years.

Usman Buzdar maintained that the negative politics of those who were creating hurdles to national development had met its logical end. Pakistan Democratic Movement was stuck in a dead-end, he added. After the failure of politics of resignations, the politics of the long march would meet the same fate, he said. People could not be hoodwinked by the rejected elements any more, he added.

The chief minister said that former rulers failed to deliver in 30 years what the present government had done in its two and a half years of tenure, he mentioned. The opposition did not refrain itself from negative politics even in the crucial times, he added.

The chief minister has said that masks and precautionary measures are essential to prevent corona. He said that those who are violating corona SOPs are also becoming a threat of corona for others. The increase in the corona patient ratio is extremely alarming. The third wave of corona has become more dangerous. In order to avoid sanctions, the people will have to abide by the corona SOPs. More steps can be taken to make the lives of the people safer. He said that the increase in number of corona affectees was building pressure on the public health system. Prevention is better than cure, he added.

Official suspended: Kasur District Traffic Officer DSP Naeem Ahmed Cheema has been suspended on corruption complaints. The police department has issued a notification of suspension of Kasur District Traffic Officer DSP Naeem Ahmed Cheema.

The chief minister also directed departmental action and ordered Internal Accountability Branch to investigate corruption charges against suspended DSP. The case will be referred to Anti-Corruption in the light of findings the IAB's investigation.

The chief minister said that the menace of corruption had weakened the foundations of the country. He said that the previous governments had allowed corruption to flourish. Usman Buzdar said that corruption was an intolerable crime and making Punjab corruption-free was his mission. There is no place for corrupt officers and officials in Punjab.