First ever solid waste academy to be set up in Sahiwal

Islamabad : First-ever solid waste academy would be built in Sahiwal that would cater to the needs of the solid waste management projects to be initiated in eighty cities of the Punjab province.

According to the details, the climate change ministry has given targets to the local administration of Sahiwal to improve thirty indicators related to solid waste management in the city.

As part of these efforts a project worth Rs400 million is now currently underway in Sahiwal that would utilize solid waste and sewage to generate ‘organic’ water to set up forests and develop products through recycling of the waste material. Similar projects will also be launched in other cities of the Punjab province.

The solid waste academy is a brainchild of Prime Minister Imran Khan and it would offer a 4-month course that would enable the participants to get jobs in solid waste management projects. The need to establish this academy emerged when the prime minister came to know in a briefing that thousands of professionals would be needed in the coming years to carry out solid waste management projects.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam said the rapid growth of many small to medium-sized towns in Punjab is causing unprecedented deterioration in the ecosystem.