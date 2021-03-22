NCOC decision on school closures today

Islamabad: The National Command Operation Centre (NCOC) will hold an important session today (Monday) to take decision about the closure of schools and colleges for in-person learning beyond the current summer vacation and holding of exams due to a surge in coronavirus cases in the country, especially major cities.

The experts say the current third wave of coronavirus is more lethal than the previous two.

The meeting is expected to decide the implementation of smart lockdowns in more areas across the country.

The officials said widespread violation of the government's coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) is reported in the country, so more restrictions will have to be enforced. The government has closed educational institutions in seven Punjab cities, Peshawar and Islamabad from March 15 to March 28 in light of a spike in COVID-19 incidence.

As the country is currently witnessing the third wave of coronavirus, which the government sees as deadlier than the first two waves, the federal education officials warn if the situation gets out of control, schools will be closed for in-person learning for more time. They don't see the educational institutions reopen in near future.