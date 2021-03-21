Khaqan Abbasi meets Bilawal

KARACHI: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has sought support from the Pakistan People’s Party for its candidate, Miftah Ismail, who is contesting the upcoming by-election in Karachi in the National Assembly constituency NA-249.

To this effect PML-N’s central leader and former prime minister, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, visited the Bilawal House and met PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday. The meeting was also attended by PPP leaders Sherry Rehman, Naveed Qamar and PML-N candidate Miftah Ismail. The meeting took into consideration issues related to the upcoming by-election in Karachi. Bilawal said that he would give a response to the PML-N request after consulting with his party.

In another development, the PPP chairman chaired a meeting at the Bilawal House to review the preparations for a public meeting in Rawalpindi on April 4, 2021, to mark the death anniversary of former prime minister and PPP founder Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto. Bilawal was briefed on the preparations for the meeting. He asked the party’s office-bearers to expedite the preparations for the rally.