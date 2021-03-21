School sealed in Mansehra as 7 teachers test positive for corona

MANSEHRA: The district administration sealed the Government Girls High School Chitta Batta after its seven teachers and a lower grade employee tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Saturday. According to an official order issued by the deputy commissioner, Dr Qasim Ali Khan the school would remain closed for the seven days. The Tehsil Municipal administration Mansehra was ordered by DC to disinfect the building. It also directed the public to keep away from the school building in order to get them secured of the Covid-19. The district administration also sealed three schools the other day following teachers and students tested positive for the Covid-19. The Noor Public school and college Mansehra, Garnish public school Mansehra and Children public school Garhi Habibullah were closed for seven days. Dr Qasim told reporters that district administration had received a total of 1180 jabs of Sinopharm covid-19 vaccine from the provincial government and as many as 723 jabs were administered to the frontline health workers and rest to the senior citizens so far. He said that three vaccination centres were established in Manse - hra, Balakot and Oghi.