Steps being taken to cope with alarming corona situation: Yasmin

LAHORE: In the wake of increase in the cases of coronavirus in different cities, including Lahore, the Punjab government has decided to increase the capacity of hospitals for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

Chairing a meeting via video link on Saturday, Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said that the number of coronavirus patients in Lahore had increased alarmingly in the last few days. He said that keeping in view the current situation, steps were being taken to provide best medical facilities to the COVID patients. She added that a proposal was also under consideration to give facility of walk-in vaccination to the people of 65 years of age and older. The provincial minister also issued instructions to improve the arrangements for the COVID patients at Services Hospital.

The meeting was attended by the Punjab chief secretary, additional chief secretary (Home), specialised healthcare secretary, primary health secretary and other officers concerned.

The meeting reviewed the availability of health facilities in hospitals after an increase in coronavirus cases and decided that the number of beds and ventilators for the patients in all major hospitals in Lahore would be increased.

The chief secretary directed the specialised healthcare secretary to complete arrangements for dealing with any emergency. He said that the number of ventilators and beds in cities with high cases of corona should be increased and the process of vaccination should be expedited there. He said that all possible steps would be taken to protect the health and lives of the people.

The specialised health secretary briefed the meeting that following the increase in cases, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) had provided 114 new ventilators which will be active in hospitals soon. He said that in view of the current situation, a helpline had been set up to provide information regarding the availability of beds in the hospitals of Lahore. Citizens can seek guidance about the availability of beds in the City’s hospitals by making a phone call on 042-99211136-37.

Meanwhile Punjab Health Minister Yasmin Rashid directed the officials to prepare a revised strategy for the disposal of hospital waste in meeting at the Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education. The minister chaired a meeting on hospital waste management which was attended by Special Secretary Silwat Saeed, SHME Additional Secretary Amir Hussain Ghazi and Chief Planning Officer Abdul Haq Bhatti.

The health minister reviewed the process of waste disposal at public sector hospitals. SHME Special Secretary Ms Silwat Saaed presented the details of safe waste disposal.

The health minister said, “Safe disposal of hospital waste is extremely important. The PKLI has Microwave and Children Hospital has incinerator facility. Incinerators are being procured for Jinnah Hospital Lahore, Institute of Mental Health Lahore, Shahadra Hospital, Sheikh Zayed Hospital Rahimyar Khan and Nishter Hospital Multan.”

Incinerators are available at 26 DHQ hospitals of Punjab. Yellow rooms have been set up in all hospitals of Lahore. By safe disposal of hospital waste, a safe environment for patients and visitors can be created.