Previous govt’s projects simply a burden: CM

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the pomp and show projects started by the previous government became "white elephant" and a burden on the national exchequer.

Talking to various parliamentarians who called on him, he said utilising all resources in specific cities could not be called development but usurping the rights of backward areas.

He said that the PTI government had taken the remote areas into the mainstream. The former rulers started self-exhibitory projects by ignoring the priorities of the people as their hard-earned money was wasted on personal likes and dislikes. Former rulers did not pay any attention to provide basic amenities to the people while the PTI government was implementing the agenda of composite development. Provincial Ministers and MPAs from different districts called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at CM office and apprised him about the problems of their respective constituencies as well as the progress on different ongoing development schemes.

The Chief Minister said that a separate development package for every district was being prepared. Development work in the constituencies of elected representatives will be completed on a priority basis.

The government will start development projects in their constituencies keeping in view the public needs and priorities, he said adding development work was being carried out in neglected areas with the consultation of MPAs. "I do not believe in the one man show but in teamwork, said Usman Buzdar. Serving people is real politics. I am visiting every area to resolve peoples’ problems," he added.

Those who met the Chief Minister include Provincial Ministers Jahanzaib Khan Khachi, Shaukat Lalika, MPAs Ali Raza Khan Khakwani, Ghazin Abbasi, Umm Al-Banin, Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi and Mamoon Tarar.

Chief Whip Punjab Assembly MPA Syed Abbas Ali Shah and Secretary Good Governance Committee Ijaz Hussain Minhas were also present on the occasion.

Citizens urged to demonstrate seriousness on COVID-19: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has urged the people to demonstrate seriousness and responsibility as coronavirus pandemic was getting worse.

In a statement issued here, he advised to make masks an essential part of daily life and use it to protect from coronavirus. Visiting markets and bazaars unnecessarily should be avoided, he said and added that following SOPs was in best interest of people. There was a dire need to take extra preventive measures keeping in view the recent wave of COVID-19. All necessary steps will be taken to protect the lives of the people, he asserted.

Consistent efforts for kids suffering from Down syndrome: In order to make the children, who are suffering from Down syndrome, a useful member of society, consistent efforts are required.

This was stated by Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in his message on the “World Down Syndrome Awareness Day”.

He said that children suffering from Down syndrome deserve special attention from society. There was a dire need to run an awareness campaign about this syndrome. He said that they were our children and it was our joint responsibility to secure the future of these children. "It is very important to have an integrated system of their look after and effective treatment," he said.

They can be made useful citizens of society by providing them with proper education and training.

The purpose to celebrate this day was to create awareness among the people about the economic and social rights of such children.

Condolence: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday expressed grief over the sad demise of the sister of Provincial Minister Ajmal Cheema. Usman Buzdar telephoned him and extended heartfelt sympathies and condolence, said a handout issued here. He prayed that may Allah, The Almighty, rest the departed soul in peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.