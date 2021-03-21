WAPDA, Masha United record victories

KARACHI: WAPDA and Masha United recorded victories on Saturday in their matches of the National Women Football Championship here at various venues.

WAPDA at KPT Stadium beat Hazara Quetta Football Academy 6-0 while Masha United defeated Higher Education Commission (HEC) 4-0 at KMC Stadium.

Shanzay Nazir scored twice for WAPDA to give last year’s semi-finalists their third win on the trot in Group A.

Mehnaz Shah, Sanober, Fatima Ansari and Kainat Gul hit one goal apiece.

Masha United were helped by goals from Nepal’s Anita KC, who scored a double, and Saru Limbu and Samroz Samreena, who struck one goal each.