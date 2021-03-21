Archroma Pakistan wins award

KARACHI: Archroma, a global leader in specialty chemicals towards sustainable solutions, on Saturday announced that it has won the Fire Safety Award in a nationwide contest organised by the Fire & Safety Association of Pakistan in collaboration with the National Forum for Environment & Health, a statement said.

Head of Operations in the Jamshoro site of Archroma Qazi Naeemuddin received the award, it added.

The award is in recognition of continuous efforts on fire safety at the Archroma’s site of Jamshoro and Landhi, as well as their offices in Korangi and Karachi.

Regular training sessions are organised on the implementation of fire emergency plans, mock exercises for quick-fire control and rescue operations, and first aid.

“We highly appreciate the services of organisations; wherein fire safety laws and regulations are accurately implemented. They are pioneers in the effective implementation of safety awareness among their employees and society.” Provincial Minister Nasir Hussain Shah said in his keynote speech.

Archroma Pakistan CEO Mujtaba Rahim said, “We follow a ‘Safety First’ principle at Archroma and make no compromise when it comes to safety. This is why that our best practices are recognised year after year at this forum.”

“Our safety model is an integral part of sustainable business initiatives in line with the principles of ‘The Archroma Way to a Sustainable World: Safe, efficient, enhanced, it’s our nature’ and we will continue to strive for higher standards in the years to come,” he added.