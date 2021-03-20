2pc elite occupies country’s wealth: Sirajul Haq

LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Sirajul Haq has reiterated that less than two percent elite has occupied country’s wealth and resources for seven decades, depriving the remaining 98 per cent masses of their basic rights and needs.

Presiding over a meeting of JI Youth Board at Mansoora on Friday, he bemoaned that the so-called main political parties had no space for the young educated people from poor and middle-class families. JI Secretary General Ameerul Azim, JI Youth Board Secretary Zubair Gondal, JI Information Secretary Qaisar Sharif and others were also present. He said the youth should challenge the injustice and discrimination in politics and social fabric and join the platform of the JI to bring real change in the country. He said poverty, inflation, unemployment and corruption were the chronic problems of the country but the ruling elite never bothered to address them.