CJCSC, Iraq mly leadership discuss defence ties

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) Gen Nadeem Raza called on Iraq Defence Minister Juma Enad Sadoon Khattab al Jibori and Iraqi military leadership, during which both the sides deliberated upon various areas of interest, including security, defence cooperation and prevailing regional environment.

According to an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release issued on Friday, during his official visit to Iraq the CJCSC also held separate meetings with Iraqi Chief of Staff General Abdul Ameer Rasheed Yar Allah Al Lami and Commander Iraqi Air Force Lieutenant General Shahab Jihad Ali. The dignitaries dilated upon measures to enhance the level and scope of bilateral military engagements and cooperation between the two countries and reaffirmed to continue to forge deeper ties.

Gen Raza also visited Defence University for Higher Military Studies and called on its Rector Lieutenant General Saad Mizhir Muhsin Hashim Al Allaq. During the interaction, the CJCSC highlighted the positive role of Pakistan in countering violent extremism and also shared Pakistan’s efforts for regional peace and stability, especially in Afghanistan.