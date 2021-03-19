IHC adjourns Dr Aafia case hearing for 2 weeks

ISLAMABAD: On petition to make arrangement for the release of Dr Aafia Siddiqui, who is under person in US, Foreign Ministry on Thursday submitted its report in the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

Dr Aafia Siddiqui is serving 86-year prison sentence after being convicted by the US court of seven counts of attempted murder and assault on US military personnel in Afghanistan.

A petition filed for the release and repatriation of Dr Aafia Siddiqui was heard by IHC Justice Amir Farooq, wherein the Foreign Ministry’s report was presented by the Foreign Office official.

Deputy Attorney General of Pakistan Raja Khalid Mahmood appeared before the court.

The lawyer of Dr Aafia sought time from the IHC for his arguments on the report, which was accepted by the court. Later, the hearing was adjourned for two weeks.