Humza hits back at Galloway’s ‘race-baiting’ comments

EDINBURGH: Scotland’s Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf has said voters will show George Galloway the cat flap in May after the former MP posted a “race-baiting” tweet.

Yousaf thanked people for their solidarity after Galloway tweeted: “You’re not a Celt like me”. Galloway drew criticism on social media after he posted a message on Twitter which appeared to be directed at Yousaf.

He tweeted: “Well #Humza you’re not more Scottish than me. You’re not a Celt like me. You’re not working-class like me. You didn’t go to a state school like me. You’re not more socialist than me. So stop pretending. You’re a poseur. @Alliance4Unity”

Galloway opposes Scottish independence and has founded the Alliance 4 Unity party, hoping to win seats at the Holyrood election. Yousaf hit back at Galloway’s comments, with a nod to the former MP’s appearance in Celebrity Big Brother in 2006 when he imitated a cat by crawling on all fours, purring and pretending to lick cream from the hands of actress Rula Lenska as part of a task, while she stroked his head.

The Justice Secretary tweeted: “You haven’t managed to ever get elected to the Scottish Parliament like me. And I suspect the voters of Scotland will show you the cat flap again come May 6. When you are shown the door, please take your race-baiting ‘You’re not a Celt like me’ mince with you.”

He added: “Thank you for all the solidarity folks, Galloway isn’t the first race-baiter nor the last that I will encounter. The people of Scotland will give him the boot, let’s not give the desperate attention seeker any more of the oxygen of publicity he craves.”

Galloway later tweeted: “As the father of five mixed-race children I treat #Humza’s accusation that I’m a racist with contempt.”