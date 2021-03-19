Cop martyred in attack, other injured

PESHAWAR: An investigation officer of the Khazana Police Station was martyred and his colleague injured in a firing incident in the Akbarpura village of the Nowshera district.

It was learnt that investigation officer Nihar Ali accompanied by Constable Sardar Ali was attacked by unidentified assailants in Jabba area of Akbarpura. Nihar Ali lost life in the attack while his companion sustained injuries. The funeral prayers for the fallen cop was offered at the Malik Saad Shaheed Police Lines.