close
Fri Mar 19, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
BR
Bureau report
March 19, 2021

Cop martyred in attack, other injured

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
March 19, 2021

PESHAWAR: An investigation officer of the Khazana Police Station was martyred and his colleague injured in a firing incident in the Akbarpura village of the Nowshera district.

It was learnt that investigation officer Nihar Ali accompanied by Constable Sardar Ali was attacked by unidentified assailants in Jabba area of Akbarpura. Nihar Ali lost life in the attack while his companion sustained injuries. The funeral prayers for the fallen cop was offered at the Malik Saad Shaheed Police Lines.

Latest News

More From Peshawar