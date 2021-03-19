Seminar on women’s empowerment

Islamabad : CHIP Training and Consulting (CTC), NUST Energy Center and Women in Energy, brought together relevant stakeholders from academia, energy distribution companies, support networks and policy makers for a seminar on ‘STEM for Women’s Empowerment in Pakistan: Providing Equal Opportunities,’ says a press release.

The seminar highlighted the underrepresentation of women in professions related to Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) in Pakistan particularly in the energy sector.

The chief guest Sobia Kamal Khan, member of the standing committee on science and technology highlighted the importance of women’s participation in science and technology for country’s economic growth and development. While acknowledging the collaborative effort of Asian Development Bank (financing body for the project) and NUST, she assured government’s support for STEM education in Pakistan. The seminar was joined by the panelists including; energy experts from academia and research institutes, electricity distribution companies, ADB staff, and women in energy.