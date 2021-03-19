Birth day of Hazrat Imam Hussain

Islamabad : The Patron-in-Chief of Supreme Shia Ulema Board Quaid-i-Millat Jafariya Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi has said that the path of Hussain (A.S.) may be adopted to confront the anti-Islam powers. Karbala is the only way to check riot, arson and to crush oppression.

Following ‘Hussainiyyat’ guarantees independence movements. Policy of reconciliation is necessary to save the state. The leaders should feel the national pain and give priority to collective interest of the nation and the country. Rooting out terrorism is difficult without taming the proscribed groups.

According to press release, these views were expressed by him while addressing a central event on the occasion of birth anniversary of Hazrat Imam Hussain (A.S.).

He said that Hazrat Imam Hussain (A.S.) provided a strong defence to the religion till the D-Day as a result of which tyranny and terrorism could not succeed in changing and distorting the universal principles of Islam in any era.

The TNFJ chief said that terrorism is also another face of ‘Yazidiyyat’ which is used by colonial powers to present Islam as a short-sighted, violent religion of punishments. The TNFJ chief said that there is need to adopt Hussainiyyat (A.S.) to thwart terrorism, he added.

The Quaid-i-Millat Jafariya Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi while greeting the Muslims the world over on the occasion of birth anniversary of Hazrat Imam Hussain (A.S.) reiterated his resolve to keep the flag of righteousness, peace and brotherhood flutter high by sticking to the principles of Hussainiyyat.