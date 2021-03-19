Two KMC staffers injured in University Road attack

A Karachi Metropolitan Corporation’s (KMC) anti-encroachment team was attacked by miscreants at the old vegetable market on University Road on Thursday.

According to details shared by the corporation’s senior director anti-encroachment, Bashir Siddiqui, the team was conducting an operation in connection with a tree planting drive launched by the KMC’s Parks and Horticulture Department when the incident occurred.

“The KMC’s team was operating on the sidewalk and green belt along the Askari Park,” he said, adding that the tree plantation campaign was being carried out to eliminate encroachments on sidewalks and green belts. Meanwhile, some miscreants attacked the anti-encroachment team leaving two members injured.

The miscreants set two KMC lifters and two motorcycles on fire in the attack. Police later controlled the situation, and registered a case against the miscreants. In District South, on the directives of Municipal Commissioner KMC Afzal Zaidi, an anti-encroachment operation was carried out around the Lea Market. Kiosks, tables and chairs of restaurants and tea shops, stoves, gas cylinders, and pushcarts on footpaths and roads were either removed or confiscated by the corporation. The operation was conducted by KMC’s deputy director Iftikhar Siddiqui in the presence of a heavy contingent of police.