Brothers kill woman, neighbour

The mother of six children was killed in the early hours of Thursday along with a neighbour in an incident described by police as honour killing.

The woman’s brothers allegedly slit their throats in Karachi’s Manghopir area. The bodies were found near Khairabad within the limits of the Manghopir police station. Reacting to the information, police reached the site and transported the casualties to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Police said the deceased woman’s husband was currently in Saudi Arabia for employment and her family suspected that she was romantically involved with the neighbour. According to police, the woman’s family found her with the neighbour at her house on the midnight and when the man saw the family, he attempted to flee to his residence located in the same locality.

The brothers of the deceased woman stabbed him and slit his throat and then also killed their sister by slitting her throat. Police said three brothers of the woman were responsible for the killings and they had arrested two of them, Zafarullah and Aslam. Police explained that they had also detained the wife of Zafarullah and his two brother-in-laws, while the deceased woman’s third brother, Amanullah, had gone into hiding to avoid arrest. A case has been registered while further investigations are under way.