Electoral reforms key to free and fair polls, says Sherpao

PESHAWAR: Terming the introduction of electoral reforms key to free and fair elections, Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Wednesday said that all institutions should work within their constitutional framework.

“Free and fair election can’t be held without introducing electoral reforms,” he told a meeting of the party’s Provincial Executive Committee at Watan Kor, the QWP’s headquarters, here.

The office-bearers of the QWP from all over the province attended the meeting, which also discussed party issues and other matters.

Sherpao maintained that the poor performance of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government showed the PTI rulers were selected. “They have failed to provide relief to the people as they don’t consider themselves answerable to the masses,” he remarked.

He said the prime minister was holding the previous governments responsible for the prevailing mess even after almost three years of his government.

Aftab Sherpao said it was Imran Khan, who had suggested the name of the incumbent chief election commissioner but it was ironic the PTI government was now asking him and other members of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to resign.

He added that the government feared the ECP would give a decision against the PTI in the foreign funding case so that was the reason it was putting pressure on the election commission.

“The ECP is a constitutional body and nobody should interfere in its work,” he stressed.

He expressed the apprehension that the prices of electricity, gas and petroleum products would be raised as the government was following the dictates of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

He said the PTI government had reneged on all pledges and was taking frequent U-turns. “Where are the 10 million jobs and five million houses?” he asked.

Aftab Sherpao said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) would remain intact till achieving its goals and continue to work together to help restore true democracy to the country.