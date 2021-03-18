‘PDM’s ineptitude supports govt’

LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami Naib Ameer Liaqat Baloch has said the ineptitude of the opposition alliance, PDM, is supporting the PTI government.

The stance of Jamaat–e-Islami regarding its solo struggle for bringing about a change is proving true, the JI leader said while talking to journalists here on Wednesday after addressing the leaders of Milli Yakjehti Council (MYC) at Mansoora. Liaqat Baloch said JI leadership and Shoora had decided in the light of previous experiences to play the role of genuine opposition on its own and under its own narrative without joining any political alliance. He said the internal differences of PDM were proving to be the valuable sources of relief to the PTI government despite that entire nation was fed up with its anti-people policies.

Baloch urged that the national leadership must come forward to have a national dialogue and consensus for pulling the country out of the prevailing crises by redefining the national priorities for holding fair, transparent elections, sovereign local bodies and independent economic policies. He alleged that the government could intensify the existing crises facing the country. The JI leader said the Islamic values of decency and modesty in the country were deliberately targeted. He urged upon the Muslim scholars to rise and join hands to counter the evil conspiracies against Islam.