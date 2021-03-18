More lockdowns as KP’s Covid positivity ratio hits 12pc

PESHAWAR: As the Covid positivity rate rocketed up to 12 per cent in many parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Wednesday said the disease cannot be controlled without the cooperation of the people.

Addressing journalists here at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat, Khan said the Covid positivity rate had surged to 12 per cent in Peshawar, while eight other districts of the province also reported positivity ratios ranging from 10 to 12 per cent.

He said the government was taking all precautionary measures for the safety of masses, however the disease could not be controlled without the cooperation of people, he added. The chief minister urged the media to educate the masses about the risks related to the infection and precautionary measures to curb the spread.

According to official estimates, from March 1 to March 16 confirmed cases climbed from 72,615 to 76,819 in KP. The report showed that daily cases increased from 191 to 440. Similarly, the death toll was 2,085 on March 1, and as of March 16, it stood at 2,179.

Also on Wednesday, authorities imposed smart lockdowns in six areas on the recommendations of the District Health Office. The quarantine remains in force till further orders. Across the country, 2,351 people tested positive for Covid as of Wednesday, taking active infections to 22,792, while 61 died.

Elsewhere, crackdowns on SOP violations continued. In Lahore, authorities in Lahore sealed another 55 shops, stores, marriage halls and imposed fines coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) violations.

This came as the vaccine drive continued. Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar urged people to encourage everyone, especially those who were 70 years of age and above, to register to get vaccinated for Covid-19.

In a tweet, he said the highest number of Covid-19 vaccination in the country was carried out on Tuesday, (March 16). “Highest daily vaccination rate of over 41,000 vaccinations was achieved yesterday,” said Umar, who is also chairman National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC). “Of these 28,424 vaccinations were carried out of senior citizens,” he said.