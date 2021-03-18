Air-link between Egypt, Pakistan to boost ties

Islamabad: The Chairman of Pakistan Cultural Forum Zafar Bakhtawari held a meeting with the ambassador of Arab Republic Egypt Tarek Dahroug at his residence in Egyptian embassy here, says a press release.

On the occasion, the matter of mutual benefit and cooperation were discussed with the ambassador of Egypt, including the establishment of direct air-link between Egypt and Pakistan. The ambassador hoped that direct air-link would enhance the relations including tourism between the two countries and Egypt would start working on it soon.

In the meeting, Ahsan Bakhtawari and Waqar Bakhtawari were also present.

The Chairman of Pakistan Cultural Forum showed keen interest to develop economic and cultural ties between the two countries and further added that the direct air-link and more visits of businessmen would be beneficial to boost trade and investment opportunities.