Aurat March organisers backed

LAHORE: Over 1,000 journalists, politicians, academics, intellectuals and activists have expressed solidarity with the organisers of Aurat March and have condemned the smear campaign and concoction of facts to unjustly implicate women leaders in false cases. A press release issued by Imtiaz Alam, Secretary General Safma, said those endorsing the condemnation include Aftab Sherpao, Nafeesa Shah, PPP, Farhatullah Babar, PPP, Pervaiz Rasheed, PMLN, Dr Malik, NP, Yousuf Musti Khan, AWP, senior lawyers including Rana Shehzad, Secretary SCB, Hamid Khan advocate, Hina Jilani, President HRCP, Latif Afridi, President SCBA, Abid Saqi, leading journalists, PFUJ President and Gen Secretary, Shahzada Zulfiqar and Nasir Zaidi, I. ARehman, Hussain Naqi, Ziauddin, Najam Sethi, Talat Aslam, Rana Jawad, Mobashir Zaidi, Talat Hussain, Ashar Rehman, Ayaz Khan, Jabbar Khatak, Mohammad Siddique and hundreds of civil society activists and leading feminists. Hundreds of women and rights activists, including Rubina Sehgal, Saleema Hashmi, Sheema Kirmani Nighat Saeed Khan, endorsed the statement.