CTD arrests 2 suspected SRA militants in Karachi

KARACHI: Two suspected militants of the nationalist party of the Sindh arrested on Tuesday. The arrests were made by Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Sindh police during a raid conducted at Saadi Town area in Sacchal Police limits. The arrested suspects have been identified as Sadiq alias Sadu alias Baka alias Shakoor and Mukhtiar Hussain alias Bidani. A hand grenade was also recovered from their possession.

The CTD police claimed that the suspects arrested were affiliated with the Asghar Shah alias Sajjad Shah group of SinduDesh Revolutionary Army (SRA). The suspects arrested were involved in attacks on security forces, including Rangers, claimed CTD police, added that they carried out several attacks on Rangers mobiles and Rangers posts.