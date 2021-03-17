close
Wed Mar 17, 2021
March 17, 2021

Che Adams named in Scotland squad

Sports

March 17, 2021

EDINBURGH: Southampton striker Che Adams has been named in the Scotland squad for this month’s World Cup qualifiers.

The former England Under-20 international previously rejected an approach by the Scottish Football Association to switch allegiances. Adams has scored seven Premier League goals this season, including three in his past three matches.

