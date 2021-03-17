Labourer electrocuted

LAHORE:A 22-year old labourer died after coming in contact with a live wire near Thokar Niaz Baig on Tuesday. The victim was identified as Rab Nawaz.

He was unloading gravel from a truck when he came in contact with a live wire, resulting into his instant death. Body was removed to morgue.

hit to death: A 50-year-old man was killed by a speeding bike in Phase 6, DHA on Tuesday. The victim, yet to be identified, was a beggar. Police shifted the body to morgue.

found dead: A man was found dead in the limits of Batapur police area Tuesday. The victim was identified as Muhammad Hassan of Shalimar Link Road, Mughalpura.

The victim was lying dead in a graveyard in Batapur area. Police said that some unidentified persons had killed Hassan, threw his body in the graveyard and took away his car, cell phones and cash. Body was shifted to morgue.