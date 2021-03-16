Court allows girl to go with husband

MULTAN: Justice Sadiq Mehmood Khurram of the Lahore High Court Multan Bench on Monday allowed a girl to go with her husband after making marriage under her free will. Earlier, Muhammad Mustafa filed his petition before the court, stating that he had married with Safia Bibi under her free will but her parents did not accept it by heart. Her parents got registered a case against him by declaring that the girl was underage, he told. The petitioner said that the Sahiwal additional district and session judge sent his wife to Darul Aman despite her statement that she was an adult. The petitioner produced a relevant age certificate before the court. After examining the relevant record, the court allowed the girl to go with her husband.