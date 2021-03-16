‘Dialogue a must for harmony in educational institutions’

MULTAN: There is a need to hold dialogue among the students to establish religious, social and cultural harmony in educational institutions.

It was said by Islamic Ideological Council chairman Dr Qibla Ayaz while addressing the students at a workshop organised by the Pak Institute of Peace Studies here on Monday. He said that peace was impossible without recognising cultural and religious diversity.

The other speakers said that as long as there was a conflict in the society, the desire for economy and development would remain a dream. The workshop would teach the students about Pakistan’s social and societal issues, the role of different institutions and parliaments, cultural diversity, the role of social media, democracy, freedom and access to information, the message of Pakistan, social and religious harmony as well as minorities living in the country. The causes and remedies of mistreatment in some places were also discussed during the event.

PIPS Director Muhammad Amir Rana, renowned columnist Yasir Pirzada, Habib Akram, Sabukh Syed, Yasir Mehsud and PIPS project Officer Ahmad Ali also spoke. The participants also discussed religious minorities in Pakistan and positive and negative aspects of social media.

Police flag march: The police conducted a flag march in connection with implementation of corona SOPs here on Monday. The City police personnel, traffic police, Dolphin Police and Elite Force officials were the part of the flag march.

The SPs of City, Gulgasht, Cantt divisions, DSPs of Delhi Gate, Haram Gate, Gulgasht, New Multan and Sadar police circles participated in the flag march. It started from City Police Headquarters and after marching on the city roads culminated at the Police Lines. The prime objective of the flag march was to keep law and order intact and save people from the occurrence of untoward incidents.

Traders protest against Lahore police: Traders on Monday staged a demonstration and blocked Chowk Shah Abbas Road in protest against Lahore police for not recovering four-year-old abducted son of a Multan trader.

The traders led by Chowk Shah Abbas Anjuman Tajran president Abdul Latif Khan Baloch chanted slogans against the Lahore police for failing to recover kidnapped boy Muzammil. Abdul Latif Bloch said that Muzammil was kidnapped from Lahore General Hospital on Thursday. He told that the family members had lodged a complaint with the police but to no avail. They demanded immediate recovery of the abducted child.