Ashrafi demands fresh electoral reforms

ISLAMABAD: Special Aide to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said on Monday that electoral reforms are need of time as the current electoral system is just a game of money which is weakening democracy.

“We invite the opposition to carryout joint struggle to eradicate usury, corruption and extremism from the country,” he said while addressing a press conference here on Monday.

Tahir Ashrafi said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman had been tricked once again in the Senate elections. “Following the defeat of Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidari in Senate elections, any explanation from his members and opposition parties has not been sought,” he said. He said the opposition is making baseless propaganda for face saving after the defeat in the political arena.

He said it is unfortunate that the leadership of the opposition had remained silent against those who raised anti-Pakistan rhetoric. “Pakistan belongs to everyone. The power and prestige that the political leadership has today is solely because of Pakistan,” he said. He said when personal aspirations are not fulfilled, some elements used to criticise Pakistan’s military leadership and security agencies.

Ashrafi said that no case registered regarding misuse of blasphemy law during the last five months. “For political pursuits and personal objectives, a false and fabricated propaganda is being made about Masajid-o-Madaris and about belief in the finality of Prophethood (PBUH),” he said.

He said that the government had officially recognized the madaris education. He said the new examination boards for seminaries will strengthen the madaris education system. Tahir Ashrafi said that the organizers of the women’s march are denying some of the videos, however the final decision will be made only after the investigation is completed.

He announced that Maulana Noman Hashir and Allama Syed Hadi Hussaini and Maulana Qasim Qasmi had been appointed as coordinators of the Interfaith Harmony Council. Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said that the attack on Shahbaz Gill in Lahore was unfortunate and political parties would have to show tolerance.

He said that today Pakistan’s relations with Arab Islamic countries are improving significantly with heightened cooperation in the economic fields and trade. “Medicines to contain coronavirus and other supplies are being sent to Iraq on the orders of the prime minister,” he said.

Ashrafi strongly condemned the attack on Rangers in Karachi. Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi during his press conference was also flanked by Maulana Asad Zakaria Qasmi, Maulana Noman Hashir, Maulana Tahir Aqeel Awan, Maulana Qasim Qasmi, Maulana Abu Bakar Hameed Sabri, Maulana Ehsan Ahmad Hussaini, Maulana Ilyas Muslim, Maulana Muhammad Ashfaq Potafi, Allama Syed Hadi Hussaini, Maulana Muhammad Shafi Qasmi and others renowned scholars.