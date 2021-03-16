Grammy Awards: Beyonce becomes most decorated female artist

LOS ANGELES: The 63rd Grammy music awards on Sunday witnessed women winning big. Singer Beyonce won four awards to become the most decorated female artist in the event's history, with 28 career wins, foreign media reported.

"As an artist I believe it's my job, and all of our jobs, to reflect time and it's been such a difficult time,'' said Beyonce. The singer said that her R&B song "Black Parade" was created to honor the "beautiful Black kings and queens" of the world.