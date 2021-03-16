Counselling services

In our country, the number of suicide cases among students is increasing at a rapid pace. Students are the future of the nation and it is the responsibility of the government to ensure that all students have access to some form of counselling.

Many school- and college-going students end their lives because they cannot handle constant pressure. The authorities are requested to ensure that all schools, colleges and universities have a counsellor so that students can discuss their issues in a better manner.

Maha John

Lahore