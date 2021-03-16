close
Tue Mar 16, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
March 16, 2021

Counselling services

Newspost

 
March 16, 2021

In our country, the number of suicide cases among students is increasing at a rapid pace. Students are the future of the nation and it is the responsibility of the government to ensure that all students have access to some form of counselling.

Many school- and college-going students end their lives because they cannot handle constant pressure. The authorities are requested to ensure that all schools, colleges and universities have a counsellor so that students can discuss their issues in a better manner.

Maha John

Lahore

Latest News

More From Newspost