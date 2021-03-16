‘Bizarre’ race puts Team NZ in sight of America’s Cup win

AUCKLAND: Team New Zealand overhauled a nearly four-and-a-half-minute deficit to move within sight of the America’s Cup title after a “bizarre” race on Monday.

After overhauling Italian challengers Luna Rossa to win the day’s first race by 58 seconds, the hosts were off their foils and looked well out of contention in the second race. But the holders pulled off a sensational recovery to finish the day 5-3 up, just two wins from victory in the best-of-13 regatta on Auckland’s Waitemata Harbour. The Italians made the better start in both races, but it was the second that proved the most dramatic.