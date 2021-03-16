Former KU faculty member loses battle to Covid-19

Dr Shakeel-ur-Rehman Farooqui, associate professor in the Department of Genetics at the University of Karachi, passed away on Monday morning at the age of 61.

His colleagues said he had been admitted in a private hospital after testing positive for Covid-19 a few weeks ago, but due to other complications and the severity of his illness, he could not survive.

His funeral prayers were offered after the evening prayers at Jamia Masjid Ibrahim, which is located on campus, following which he was buried at the university’s cemetery.

The funeral was attended by KU acting vice chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi, Karachi University Teachers Society (KUTS) President Prof Dr Shah Ali Al-Qadr, Jamaat-e-Islami senior leader Dr Meraj Al-Huda Siddiqui, Arts Council President Ahmad Shah, heads of the university’s faculties, and a large number of students and administrative staff members.

Education

Dr Farooqui was born in Hyderabad on July 20, 1960. He studied at the Sindh University Model School and completed his matriculation education from the Hyderabad board in 1975. After his family moved to Karachi, he completed his intermediate education in 1978, following which he received his BSc in 1983 from KU, where he also completed his PGD and MSc in 1984 and 1986 respectively. Studying at the university, he participated in student politics. He was the last president of the Karachi University Student Union in 1984, when General Zia-ul-Haq’s regime banned student unions across Pakistan.

Career

Dr Farooqui was appointed lecturer at KU’s Department of Genetics on March 14, 1988, and made an assistant professor on October 30, 1995. He received his doctorate from the Kansas State University in 1994. He retired in July 2020, but continued serving KU.

He also hosted Meezan, an Islamic programme, on PTV for almost a decade. Fiery speeches, newspaper columns, literature and poetry were his hallmarks. He was dean of the Department of Genetics at KU at the time of his death.

Teacher politics

Dr Farooqui also voiced concerns for the rights of teachers. In 2016 and the following year, he was elected president of KUTS. He also served as a member of the KU Syndicate and as an adviser to the VC while remaining a member of several decision-making bodies at the university.

Dr Moiz Khan said: “Dr Farooqui was a great activist for the rights of teachers and students, and he dedicated his whole life for the achievement of his goals, which were focused on serving Pakistan in the field of education.

“At the very early age of 18 or 19 he had secured an admission in KU and then struggled for students’ rights. He rose through the ranks based on his ability to work hard and to reach and connect with people.

“I had the opportunity to work with him in 2016, when he became KUTS president for the first time. I was elected secretary, and throughout the year we worked in complete harmony for addressing the issues being faced by the teachers.”

Condolences

Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani expressed his deep sorrow over the Dr Farooqui’s death. Ghani said in a statement that his services for education cannot be forgotten, adding that he rendered invaluable services in the field of education, while his services for students and teachers are also commendable.

KUTS President Dr Al-Qadr said KU has lost a veteran teacher and mentor. “This is a loss not only to KU but also to the academic circles of the entire country, which can’t be compensated.”

Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science & Technology acting vice chancellor Prof Dr Rubina Mushtaq said he was a prominent educator, a good researcher and a philanthropist, adding that his death is a great loss for the academic community of the city.

Board of Intermediate Education Karachi Chairman Dr Saeeduddin, the Sindh Professors & Lecturers Association, the Islami Jamiat Talba, and other organisations and individuals also condoled with the Dr Farooqui’s family.