Lockdown restrictions reimposed across Sindh for a month

The home department of the Government of Sindh on Monday issued a notification announcing lockdown restrictions for a period of one month until April 15, 2021.

“In pursuance of the directions of the NCOC [National Command & Operation Centre], Government of Pakistan, and in review of this department’s order of even number dated March 1, 2021, the Government of Sindh in exercise of the powers under Section 3(1) of the Sindh Epidemic Diseases Act 2014 (The Sindh Act VIII of 2015) is pleased to redirect as under with immediate effect and till April 15, 2021, unless changed or amended earlier,” reads the notification issued by the home department.

The department said that all commercial and business timings for markets, shopping malls, marriage halls, etc. will be from 6am to 10pm, except for essential services like medical stores, clinics and hospitals, as well as filling stations, bakeries, milk shops, restaurants, etc.

The notification said that amusement parks are to be closed by 6pm, while 50 per cent of the staff members of all public and private sector offices are to work from home.

The department said that no indoor weddings or other ceremonies are to be held, in accordance with the earlier decisions, while only outdoor events will be allowed with the upper limit of 300 persons and until 10pm.

All these activities are to be held under the already defined standard operating procedures (SOPs), while marquees are to be set up with defined modification for ventilation and no buffet service is to be allowed, added the notification.

The government also said that restaurants, in accordance with the earlier decisions, are not to allow indoor dining, while outdoor dining and the takeaway and home delivery services can be continued.

The home department has ordered the closure of all indoor gatherings, places, gymnasiums and sports facilities, as well as cinemas, theatres and shrines, while outdoor gatherings will be allowed only in open spaces with the maximum limit of 300 individuals under strict compliance with Covid-19 SOPs.

The notification reiterated that wearing masks and observing social distance from one another at all government and private offices, as well as in public places, is mandatory.

The department said that smart lockdowns may be ordered if and when necessary, in accordance with the earlier decisions, based on disease hotspots and as deemed appropriate by the respective commissioners and deputy commissioners under the Sindh Epidemic Diseases Act 2014.

The notification stressed that the directions issued through the home department’s order dated November 6, 2020 are to be strictly complied with so as to control the spread of Covid-19, failing which restrictions may have to be reimposed.

In a separate notification issued on Monday, the Sindh government ordered the closure of all religious shrines across the province with immediate effect, owing to the threat of the third wave of coronavirus infections.

The notification was issued by the Sindh Auqaf & Religious Affairs Department. It announced that all religious shrines will remain closed until April 15, 2021.