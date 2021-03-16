Call to appoint PCSW chairperson

LAHORE:Members of Mumkin Alliance Punjab have demanded the government appoint chairperson Punjab Commission on Status of Women (PCSW) at the earliest. The alliance has noted that violence against little girls and domestic workers has increased manifolds whereas the government shelters for women and girls are no good.

Mumkin Alliance Punjab, a network on VAW (Violence against Women), raised the issue with the media here on Monday. Mumkin Alliance’s focus has been on end to domestic violence and legislation on it. There are many helplines as such and calls on these helplines are all received but nothing happens when people call on them. The complaints are not addressed. The reason is absence of chairpersons in the women commissions to address the problems of women and help empower them. Then, women caucus in the Punjab Assembly could not be restored to this day and standing committees are not functioning the way they should be. These were some other pertinent issues raised in the meeting. Salman Abid, CEO IDEA, and a founder of the Mumkin Alliance, Nabila Shaheen, Manager Aurat Foundation, Shahnawaz Khan, who heads SPO, and Roohi Maqbool, held the alliance’s meeting with the media. Mumkin was initiated in 2009.