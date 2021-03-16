Death of student in custody protested

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Mazdoor Kisan Party (PMKP) staged a protest outside Peshawar Press Club on Monday, demanding a judicial inquiry into the death of a student in police custody.
Led by the provincial leader Aadil Mehmud and other office-bearers, the protesters carrying banners and placards chanted slogans asked the government to probe the incident. The protesters pointed out that as per the law, a child under the age of 18 could not be kept in police lock-up but the police detained Shahzeb, 14, overstepping its authority. They demanded a judicial inquiry into the incident to provide justice to the bereaved family.