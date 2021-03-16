Death of student in custody protested

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Mazdoor Kisan Party (PMKP) staged a protest outside Peshawar Press Club on Monday, demanding a judicial inquiry into the death of a student in police custody.

Led by the provincial leader Aadil Mehmud and other office-bearers, the protesters carrying banners and placards chanted slogans asked the government to probe the incident. The protesters pointed out that as per the law, a child under the age of 18 could not be kept in police lock-up but the police detained Shahzeb, 14, overstepping its authority. They demanded a judicial inquiry into the incident to provide justice to the bereaved family.