Efforts underway for special children

MULTAN: Secretary Special Education Punjab Javed Iqbal Bukhari Sunday said education of persons with disabilities was the prime focus of the incumbent government.Talking to officers of Education Department during his visit to Abdul Hakeem, he said the government was providing free education with stipend of Rs 800 per month, uniform and pick and drop facility to special children. He also directed District Officer Education Mian Majid to contact District Administration concerned for provision of suitable site for construction of school building to educate differently-abled students. He also instructed Chief Executive Officer Malik Altaf to ensure maximum utilisation of funds in special education department to facilitate special children at their door step.

Two booked for operating illegal van stands: The district administration impounded 10 vans and booked two accused for running van stands illegally in the city on late Saturday night. Regional Transport Secretary Rana Mohsin and Chief Traffic Officer Zafar Buzdar raided Dera Adda Chowk and found two illegal van stands.