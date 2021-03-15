Dacoit killed during police encounter

BAHAWALPUR: A dacoit was killed during a police encounter in the limits of Sma Stta police on Sunday.

According to spokesman for the district police, three armed gangsters snatched a motorbike from a youth at Maqboolabad.

Later, the police chased the dacoits. On seeing the police, the dacoits opened fire at the police, which was retaliated. As a result, Bilal alias Billo Hassam was killed on the spot while his accomplices fled. The killed dacoit was wanted in several cases of robberies and attempt to murder.

15 INJURED IN SEPARATE ACCIDENTS: As many as 15 people were injured in three road accidents on Sunday.

Reportedly, eight people were injured in a collision between a car and an auto rickshaw on Yazman Road. In the second accident, five members of a family were on their way when a tractor-trolley hit their car on Uch Sharif-Khairpur Daha Road. As a result, three persons were injured.

In the third accident, two motor bikers were injured when a vehicle hit their bike on Khairpur Tamiwali-Hasilpur Road.

FEMALE TEACHER BOOKED: Police booked a female teacher for torturing a class fourth girl student in Bahawalnagar district.

According to details, Aleeza, a student of class four at the Government Girls Primary School 315-HR, Marot, was allegedly tortured by her schoolteacher Nusrat Parveen. The child’s father Ghulam Rasool claimed that the teacher allegedly tortured his daughter for not bringing the B-Form.

When contacted, Marot police SHO Saifullah said that the teacher was on interim bail so the police could not arrest her.

Education CEO Ms Shahida Hafeez said that the teacher had been suspended and an inquiry had been initiated against her.

20 SHOPS SEALED: The administration sealed 20 shops for not following COVID-19 SOPs at Haroonabad on Sunday.

Tehsil Haroonabad Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Tayyab imposed hefty fine on more than two dozen shopkeepers and sealed 20 shops for opening their business on Sunday and violating COVID-19 preventive SOPs.