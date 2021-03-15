close
Mon Mar 15, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Mehtab Haider
March 15, 2021

RTO Faisalabad unearths huge scam

National

Mehtab Haider
March 15, 2021

ISLAMABAD: The FBR's Regional Tax Offices' Investigation and Prosecution Cell has registered an FIR against M/s Amin Traders on account of issuing fake and flying invoices. During search operation, a truck load of record of various businesses, invoices and hundreds of stamps used in generation of fake invoices has been confiscated. So far, from investigations, it appears that the accused is involved in a huge scam of hundreds of millions of tax fraud by means of being the epicenter of notorious business of fake/flying invoices. Separate teams have been constituted to unearth the whole scam.

Latest News

More From Pakistan