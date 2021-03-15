RTO Faisalabad unearths huge scam

ISLAMABAD: The FBR's Regional Tax Offices' Investigation and Prosecution Cell has registered an FIR against M/s Amin Traders on account of issuing fake and flying invoices. During search operation, a truck load of record of various businesses, invoices and hundreds of stamps used in generation of fake invoices has been confiscated. So far, from investigations, it appears that the accused is involved in a huge scam of hundreds of millions of tax fraud by means of being the epicenter of notorious business of fake/flying invoices. Separate teams have been constituted to unearth the whole scam.