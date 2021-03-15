Measles claims three lives in Shikarpur

SUKKUR: Three children died due to the outbreak of measles in different villages of Shikarpur district.Reports said several cases of measles were reported in areas of Sultankot, Humayun Sharif and Jaghan of Shikarpur. Three children died and many others were admitted to hospital. The dead were identified as Abid Ali, Safia and Muhammed Yousuf while over 12 children were shifted to the Taluka hospital. According to the villagers, they have contacted the District Health Officer, Shikarpur, for the vaccination drive but no Health Department official visited the affected villages.