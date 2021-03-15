Khairpur administration recovers state lands from mafias

SUKKUR: The Khairpur administration has removed an illegally constructed building on the encroached piece of land.

The operation was led by local administration, and anti-encroachment cell along with the local police, have demolished the illegal construction on the irrigation canals paths near Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Housing Scheme, besides this, they also retrieved 30,000 feet of state land from the local land mafias. During the anti-encroachment campaign, the members of the land mafias created hindrance to removing illegal encroachment and using their political influence to stop the operation.