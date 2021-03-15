Asfandyar Wali tests positive for Covid-19

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) chief Asfandyar Wali Khan tested positive for Covid-19, a spokesperson for the party said here on Sunday.

Samar Haroon Bilour through a tweet confirmed that Asfandyar Wali Khan had tested positive for Covid-19.

She said the doctors had prescribed him treatment and advised him to follow the instructions required for tackling coronavirus.

“Asfandyar Wali has been on self-isolation at Wali Bagh in Charsadda district over the last few days,” she said. She appealed to the people to pray for his early recovery.

The ANP also decided to call off all scheduled meetings due to the prevailing situation in the country due to the rise in Covid-19 cases.

Meanwhile, the ANP’s headquarters, Bacha Khan Markaz, in Peshawar, has suspended the scheduled meeting of the party’s provincial general and executive council meeting due to the sudden illness of Asfandyar Wali. A statement said new dates for these meetings would be announced soon.