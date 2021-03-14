Vision, fusion sign of success for warfare: PAF Chief

ISLAMABAD: Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) on Saturday said that in today's warfare successful accomplishment depends on effective vision and fusion.

Addressing the graduation ceremony of No 54 Combat Commanders’ Course at Airpower Centre of Excellence (ACE), the Air Chief Marshal said that lessons of Operation Swift Retort are a manifestation of our operational training in realistic scenarios. "You have to be cognizant and be aware of your adversaries, what they are inducting," he said. He expressed his satisfaction that ACE in general and Combat Commanders’ School in particular are taking strides in this very direction to produce trained and professional future combat leadership.

The Air Chief also awarded certificates and trophies to the graduating officers who underwent a strenuous and professionally demanding course.

The Chief of the Air Staff Trophy for overall best performance amongst combat pilots was awarded to Wing Commander Waheed Zafar while Air Officer Commanding Air Defence Trophy for overall best performance amongst combat controllers was awarded to Squadron Leader Ali Ahmed. The ceremony was attended by Principal Staff Officers and field commanders of Pakistan Air Force.