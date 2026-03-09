Princess Beatrice, Eugenie’s standing in high society takes a hit: ‘People wonder if they are cashing in on parents contacts'

With public opinion getting worse by the day for Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor many have started to question what the sate of his daughters will be now that he’s even gotten arrested once and questioned over his connection to a convicted child sex offender.

The people who made this observation are none other than royal author Phil Dampier and Ingrid Seward, the editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine.

Advertisement

The duo sat down for an interview with HELLO! during their interview and Mr Dampier was the first to weigh in on what the future holds for Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.

In his view, “I think they have been tarnished. If you remember last Christmas, when they were both invited to Sandringham, they were very much seen as the innocent victims. The King and Queen were metaphorically putting an arm around them.”

He also made sure to point out that currently the two are 37 and 35 even though they are referred to as ‘girls’ in many of these older emails. However, even the most recent outings they have been papped at in the Middle East has not been a good look. Reason being it makes people ask: 'Are you trying to cash in on contacts that have been given to you by Andrew or Sarah?'”

Ms Seward chimed in near the end and said, “I would have thought it was obvious that they wouldn't be invited into the Royal Box. They're not there as a given and I think it would be very odd if they were there this year. By inviting them [to any royal event], you're inviting the public to comment on them, which puts them in an uncomfortable situation.”