PML-N stabbed PPP which stabbed JUI-F in the back: Shibli

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Saturday said that the Senate chairman and deputy chairman elections were held as per the Senate rules and hence the related matters could not be taken outside, being its own business.

Speaking here at a news conference and replying to questions from journalists, the minister explained that the Friday’s election was not a common election: it was an election of a member from within the House members and it was a reality. He claimed that in the Senate election, the PML-N stabbed the PPP, which in turn stabbed the JUI-F in the back. He continued that the PDM parties did not trust one another and it was reflective in the Senate poll results. He said the PDM had become a thing of the past.

Shibli said none could be stopped from going to the courts while referring to the opposition’s decision to move a court of law against the rejection of seven votes, polled in favour of the PDM candidate Yusuf Raza Gilani. When asked about his view on the opposition’s statement of bringing a no confidence motion, the minister said that it was their legal and democratic right and they could not be stopped from this, and the government would see it when that stage would come, and fight it. He clarified that by his statement of using every possible and legal means for win of the government candidates was that all the possible legal, constitutional and moral means would be employed. He said the opposition on the other hand, would resort to enticing and offering bribes to win support of members.

Shibli again accused the opposition of trying to bargain for NRO in lieu of its support on judicial, economic or electoral reforms, which was neither acceptable to the government nor it would go for any compromise. Prime Minister Imran Khan, he noted, had declared on the floor of the National Assembly for dialogue with the opposition on legislation, but they wanted an NRO instead.

“We will welcome their cooperation in terms of judicial reforms, economic reforms or electoral reforms purely in favour of masses. We are ready for any legislation, concerning public but the opposition’s demand is ridiculous,” he noted.

Regarding inflation and price hike, he said that the government was trying its level best to provide relief to people and again said that price hike of goods was a temporary phenomenon. He added that the government had successfully met challenges on economic front and the national economy had been stabilised and now the entire focus would be on service delivery and improving governance further.

About the discovery of spy cameras in Senate, he said that it would be probed thoroughly and there was a need to know who were behind it and how they managed to install them, emphasising that every tactic was used for transparency of the chairman and deputy chairman elections. He said the prime minister always called for open voting to make the election transparent and the opposition wanted secret ballot for buying and selling votes.

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said in a tweet that the PDM is being exposed every day and the stance of Prime Minister Imran Khan is proving true. She said the PDM is entangled in its own plan. She said the ‘corrupt gang’ which ensured Gilani’s win as senator with money is now hiding face over his defeat in chairman’s election.

Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said in a tweet that fingers would not have been raised on Senate election had the ECP conducted the elections transparently under the Supreme Court. He urged the electoral body to bring change into its conduct.

Minister for Communications Murad Saeed said Imran Khan not only brought constitutional amendment for transparent elections, but also approached the apex court for this purpose. He said the situation could have been different had the ECP conducted transparent elections in Senate.

Shibli Faraz also said on Twitter that holding transparent elections was the responsibility of the ECP.